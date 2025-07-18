Vet warnings, farmer action: Protecting livestock from summer heat

CALDWELL, Idaho — As temperatures rise in Canyon County, local farmers are working harder than ever to protect their livestock from the growing risks of summer heat.

"Cows actually start to feel stress at around 70 degrees," says Brad McIntyre, a fourth-generation farmer at McIntyre Family Pastures in Caldwell. "So we're constantly making sure their waters are flowing good, have good access to cold water, and are moving them to keep that cool grass in front of them."

The impacts of heat extend beyond just animal comfort. McIntyre explains that during the hottest months, his grass-finished cattle struggle to gain weight, which ultimately affects meat quality. "With the grass finished steers, we don't butcher part of June, July, August because they're not gaining weight, and for grass finished animals, the flavor comes in the fat, so we want them on a constant, steady gain."

To combat the heat, farmers like McIntyre employ a variety of tactics - from moving animals to fresh, shaded pastures to building custom shelters. This is especially crucial for pigs, who have a harder time cooling themselves.

"They love mud holes so much because it gives them that coolness that cools their skin down, and then also shade," McIntyre notes.

WATCH TO SEE DR. ZACH RAPTOSH TALK ABOUT HOW EXTREME HEAT AFFECTS LIVESTOCK

Heat impacts on livestock

Dr. Zach Raptosh, a veterinarian at Lake Shore Animal Hospital in Nampa, says the heat can also impact livestock fertility and reproduction. "They aren't making as much milk, they aren't gaining the pounds per day, they aren't as fertile."

Raptosh warns that even short periods of heat stress can make animals more susceptible to other diseases, with ripple effects that extend beyond the farm. "It does, at a certain level, make animals more susceptible to other disease processes."

As extreme heat becomes more frequent, McIntyre and Raptosh agree that vigilance is key. "Even short periods of stress can have long-term effects if farmers aren't vigilant," Raptosh cautions.

Ensuring the wellbeing of livestock is critical, not just for the farmers, but for the entire food system. By adapting their practices to the changing climate, Canyon County's agricultural community is working to safeguard animal health and productivity, even in the face of summer's heat conditions.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.