Heat holds strong through the rest of the holiday weekend

Remarkable what a week can do, right? Just 7 days ago we were highlighting immense flooding in the Treasure Valley. Now, these warm and dry holiday weekend conditions look to continue through the work week.

RELATED | Nampa crews clear more than 530,000 gallons of water following Friday thunderstorm

Happy birthday to the U.S. of A, and we are celebrating year 250 with lots of heat. Temperatures are set to cross the triple-digit mark in the Treasure Valley this Sunday, and conditions won't fall much after then.

On Monday, a bit of cloud coverage will come in along with slight chances of thunderstorms for southern Idaho. Outside of that, skies stay clear, and the heat is on with upper 90s, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated throughout the warmer weather.

Entering July, there doesn't look to be much relief. June gave us surprisingly wetter and cooler weather than accustom but July looks to be the true summer weather that we have waited for.

A few wildfires have already popped up this weekend, with even some civilians stopping one by their own effort. Please do what you can to avoid causing any wildfires, as the drier and hotter weather looks to be unforgiving in an already drought-stricken Idaho.

RELATED | In a 'patriotic' effort, neighbors help stop wildfire on SH-21

Enjoy the 250th safely and have an awesome weekend Idaho!