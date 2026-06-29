Nampa crews clear more than 530,000 gallons of water following Friday thunderstorm

The City of Nampa says crews have cleared 532,300 gallons of water from various neighborhoods following a severe thunderstorm on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the city claimed that's enough water to fill about 28 pools, which they say is a new record for the city.

City of Nampa City of Nampa crews clear more than 532,000 gallons of water following June 26 thunderstorm.

On Saturday morning, the Canyon County Board of Commissioners declared a county-wide disaster emergency, saying strong winds, heavy rainfall, and hail left widespread damage in portions of the county.

City of Nampa A severe storm flooded Nampa neighborhoods on June 26, 2026. City of Nampa crews have since more than 532,000 gallons of water.

In Caldwell, Mayor Eric Phillips declared a local disaster emergency after city leaders said the severe thunderstorm led to significant damage.

The declaration will apply to all areas within Caldwell city limits, a press release from the city said. This news comes after Canyon County declared a county-wide disaster in response to the same storm.

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