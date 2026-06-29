Nampa crews clear more than 530,000 gallons of water following Friday thunderstorm

The City of Nampa says crews have cleared 532,300 gallons of water from various neighborhoods following a severe thunderstorm on Friday.
In a Facebook post, the city claimed that's enough water to fill about 28 pools, which they say is a new record for the city.
On Saturday morning, the Canyon County Board of Commissioners declared a county-wide disaster emergency, saying strong winds, heavy rainfall, and hail left widespread damage in portions of the county.
In Caldwell, Mayor Eric Phillips declared a local disaster emergency after city leaders said the severe thunderstorm led to significant damage.
The declaration will apply to all areas within Caldwell city limits, a press release from the city said. This news comes after Canyon County declared a county-wide disaster in response to the same storm.
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