In a 'patriotic' effort, neighbors help stop wildfire on SH-21

ADA COUNTY — Madison Egbert and her boyfriend were traveling on State Highway 21 for Fourth of July weekend on Friday when they noticed a small brush fire along the roadside.

The two immediately jumped into action, emptying water bottles, grabbing towels to snuff out the flames and stomping out what they could to slow the growing wildfire.

This wildfire was reported just south of another fire near Highway 21 that crews are currently working to contain.

RELATED | Crews work to contain wildfire that has burned 150 acres along SH-21 southeast of Boise

"At first there were two guys that had pulled over," said Egbert. "They were under the impression that the fire began because of a boat trailer passing by that had chains that scratched the surface of the road and it caused a spark."

Concern grew as the fire spread. Then, two other Samaritans with a truck arrived with a water tank and a 100-foot hose.

They, along with the others, began to douse the flames before first responders arrived about 10 minutes later. Egbert says the fire was about 75% put out because of the two with the hose and tank, and that the effort shows the amazing work of neighbors coming together.

“Seeing how people will come together in times of, of need, you know, and I think that's something worth celebrating, so I don't think that there's anything more patriotic than what just happened yesterday,” she said.

Idaho Department of Lands mapped the fire at 0.3 acres and has ruled it human-caused.

Fire officials are asking the public to immediately report wildfires like this one, and to always prioritize safety.