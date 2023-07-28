Lori Vallow Daybell will receive her sentence on Monday

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell will learn her fate Monday as she returns to the Fremont County Courthouse for sentencing. The eastern Idaho mom was found guilty of all charges against her in May, including the first-degree murder of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Vallow Daybell faces ten years to life in prison for each murder conviction. A judge lifted the death penalty in March ahead of the trial in response to the state's late submission of evidence to the defense.

Her trial started in April and lasted six weeks, drawing people from around the world to the Ada County Courthouse. She was also convicted of grand theft and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

All three deceased victims in the case died between September and October of 2019 but it took months for arrests and formal murder charges, followed by years of delays due to the defendant's mental health. Her husband, Chad Daybell, has yet to stand trial. He is facing first-degree murder charges for all three victims in the case and still faces the death penalty. His trial is set to start April 1, 2024, in Ada County.

At Monday's sentencing hearing, we will hear from several people before learning the judge's sentence. The defense and prosecution will each argue their recommendations, then we will hear victim impact statements from close family members of the victims. We expect to hear from Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ Vallow, and close relatives of Tammy Daybell. We are also likely to hear from Lori Vallow Daybell's closest relatives. Other relatives have also submitted written statements to the judge.

Lori Vallow Daybell could share a statement if she wishes.

Lori Vallow Daybell still faces charges in Arizona associated with the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece's former husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Seating inside the courtroom Monday will be limited, but the hearing will be live-streamed online. You can watch it live on Monday here.