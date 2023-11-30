Lori Vallow Daybell extradited to Arizona, booked into jail

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Lori Vallow Daybell has been extradited to Arizona where she now awaits trial for two conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Vallow Daybell was booked into the Maricopa County Jail Thursday morning. She was previously housed in an Idaho state women's prison in Pocatello serving three life sentences for the deaths of her two children — JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan — and her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

The Arizona charges are related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreau. Police believe Vallow Daybell conspired with her now-deceased brother, Alex Cox, to kill the two men.

On Wednesday, Vallow Daybell's husband Chad Daybell was in court in Fremont County, Idaho, where it was determined that his trial for similar charges will be streamed live on court-controlled cameras. The trial for Chad Daybell is scheduled to begin April 1, 2024.

