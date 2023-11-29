News
Latest hearing for Chad Daybell - watch on IdahoNews6.com
Judge will discuss if cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom during the trial. Daybell and his attorney want them to be allowed, while prosecutors do not.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 11:26:34-05
Watch the hearing on IdahoNews6.com - click our Watch Now button. The judge is expected to begin the live stream at 9:30am.
- Chad Daybell is in court today in Fremont County. The hearing is to discuss media coverage during the trial and if cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.
- Chad Daybell, and his attorney John Prior, want cameras allowed in the courtroom, so the trial is public.
- Prosecutors Lindsey Blake and Rob Wood are against having cameras allowed in the courtroom.
