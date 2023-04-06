Lawyers complete first phase of jury selection in trial for Lori Vallow Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — Lawyers have completed the first phase of jury selection in the trial for Lori Vallow Daybell. The group of 18 jurors will be finalized Friday ahead of Monday's opening arguments.

Each day this week, dozens of Ada County residents were questioned at the courthouse about their ability to remain fair and impartial if chosen to serve on the jury for the high-profile trial expected to last eight weeks.

RELATED | The trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Day one of jury selection

Late Thursday afternoon, the prosecution and defense passed the remaining individuals needed for a pool of 42 potential jurors. They also worked to get a few "back up" jurors, "out of an abundance of caution."

Another juror PASSES. We've hit our required 42 to move on to peremptory strikes tomorrow morning. "Out of an abundance of caution," they are going to get a few backups and continue questioning. — Idaho News 6 (@IdahoNews6) April 6, 2023

On Friday morning, all potential jurors will return to the courthouse for peremptory strikes. The prosecution and the defense will each have the chance to dismiss 12 jurors of their choosing without a need for an explanation. The final result will be 18 Ada County residents who vow to remain fair and impartial: 12 jurors and six alternates.

RELATED | Day 2 Jury Selection: Trial for Lori Vallow Daybell

The completion of jury questioning comes on the same day we learn Judge Boyce will allow JJ Vallow's biological grandmother, Kay Woodcock, to sit in the courtroom for the duration of the trial as JJ's representative.

Opening arguments will start Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Ada County Courthouse. Seating will be permitted only by reservation.

RELATED | Day 3 Jury Selection: Trial for Lori Vallow Daybell