Day 2 Jury Selection: Trial for Lori Vallow Daybell

Potential jurors are being questioned in Ada County
Jury selection is underway for the Ada County trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 12:40:29-04

BOISE, Idaho — Jury selection continues Tuesday for the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

Similar to Monday's line of questioning, several jurors were quickly dismissed Tuesday after expressing concerns of "undue hardship", specifically because the trial could take eight weeks, requiring jurors to report to the Ada County Courthouse Monday through Friday for two months.

One juror who has a child with special needs expressed concerns about potential sequestration and how that would impact his daughter. Judge Steven Boyce said there's still a possibility the final jurors may be sequestered. He was dismissed.

Potential jurors are being questioned in groups of roughly 15 people.

Three groups were questioned on the first day, with 17 people moving forward. All came from the first two groups. None moved forward from Group 3.

They will continue questioning in this manner until they have a pool of 42 potential jurors. Then, the prosecution and defense each have peremptory strikes, where they can dismiss jurors of their choosing without explanation.

They'll eventually narrow it down to 18 final people: 12 jurors and 6 alternates.

After the jury is finalized, they'll move on to opening arguments and begin the trial at the judge's discretion. They may take a recess first. It could take several more days to finalize the jury.

