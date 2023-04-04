Day 2 Jury Selection: Trial for Lori Vallow Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — Jury selection continues Tuesday for the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

RELATED | The trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Day one of jury selection

Similar to Monday's line of questioning, several jurors were quickly dismissed Tuesday after expressing concerns of "undue hardship", specifically because the trial could take eight weeks, requiring jurors to report to the Ada County Courthouse Monday through Friday for two months.

Judge Boyce now asking if the 8wk time commitment would create "undue hardship" on anyone in this group. 6 jurors have raised their cards. They'll each be questioned now. Yesterday, several jurors were excused for this reason. (Loss of income, etc.) — Idaho News 6 (@IdahoNews6) April 4, 2023

One juror who has a child with special needs expressed concerns about potential sequestration and how that would impact his daughter. Judge Steven Boyce said there's still a possibility the final jurors may be sequestered. He was dismissed.

Potential jurors are being questioned in groups of roughly 15 people.

Three groups were questioned on the first day, with 17 people moving forward. All came from the first two groups. None moved forward from Group 3.

They will continue questioning in this manner until they have a pool of 42 potential jurors. Then, the prosecution and defense each have peremptory strikes, where they can dismiss jurors of their choosing without explanation.

They'll eventually narrow it down to 18 final people: 12 jurors and 6 alternates.

After the jury is finalized, they'll move on to opening arguments and begin the trial at the judge's discretion. They may take a recess first. It could take several more days to finalize the jury.

We will keep you posted as the process progresses.

