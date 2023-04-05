Day 3 Jury Selection: Trial for Lori Vallow Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday marks day 3 for jury selection in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. The eastern Idaho mom is facing multiple murder charges related to the 2019 deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

The jury selection process started Monday. We entered Wednesday's proceedings with 30 jurors who have moved forward from Monday and Tuesday's questioning.

The goal for Wednesday is to approve 12 additional jurors to meet the 42 needed to move on to peremptory strikes. In the next step, lawyers on each side will be permitted to dismiss jurors of their choosing without explanation.

The end result will be 18 Ada County residents: 12 jurors and six alternates who will serve for the duration of the trial which could take eight weeks.

One juror is excused after expressing concerns about remaining fair and impartial after reviewing emotionally charged evidence, like autopsy photos. — Idaho News 6 (@IdahoNews6) April 5, 2023

Many potential jurors were dismissed this week due to concerns about the extended time commitment and potential loss of income. Others were excused for bias based on information they previously knew about the case.

Once the jury is finalized, Judge Steve Boyce will decide when the court will move to opening arguments. We could start hearing evidence and testimony as soon as Thursday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.