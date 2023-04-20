Detectives expected to take the stand

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, detectives, investigators, and those closest to the defendant are expected on the stand in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial.

The eastern Idaho mother is accused of killing her two children, conspiring to kill her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

At the courthouse Wednesday, witness testimony focused on Lori's alleged financial crimes. Rexburg Police Detective Chuck Kunsaitis accusing her of using her dead children's money to help finance her lifestyle.

Kunsaitis testified to finances, bank statements and other business documents related to the case on Wednesday, the first of which was a loan document for the Jeep Wrangler which belonged to Tylee and was purchased in April 2019.