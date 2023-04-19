Watch Now
Vallow Daybell Trial

Prosecution expected to call a full day witnesses Wednesday

Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow Daybell Trial day 6
Sketches by Lisa Cheney
Colby Ryan, sketched from the 6th day of trial in the case of Lori Vallow Daybell.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 10:05:54-04

BOISE, Idaho — A full day of witness are expected from the prosecution Wednesday, in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

On Tuesday, the procesuction called witnesses to speak on Lori's alleged financial crimes, claiming she used her dead children's money to help finance her lifestyle.

Lori's oldest son, Colby Ryan also called to the witness stand. He shared a phone call between he and his mother from the day his dead siblings were found on Chad Daybell's property. In the call Ryan says he received texts from his little sister Tylee Ryan, who was already dead.

Lori stared intently at her son from the moment we walked inside the courtroom.

This trial is expected to continue for several weeks. We at Idaho News 6 will be in court each day, and you can follow along here for updates.

