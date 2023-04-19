Prosecution expected to call a full day witnesses Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho — A full day of witness are expected from the prosecution Wednesday, in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

On Tuesday, the procesuction called witnesses to speak on Lori's alleged financial crimes, claiming she used her dead children's money to help finance her lifestyle.

Lori's oldest son, Colby Ryan also called to the witness stand. He shared a phone call between he and his mother from the day his dead siblings were found on Chad Daybell's property. In the call Ryan says he received texts from his little sister Tylee Ryan, who was already dead.

Lori stared intently at her son from the moment we walked inside the courtroom.

This trial is expected to continue for several weeks. We at Idaho News 6 will be in court each day, and you can follow along here for updates.