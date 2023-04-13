Full day of prosecution witnesses expected

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, a full day of prosecution witnesses is expected in the trial against Lori Vallow Daybell. Prosecutors, looking to connect the dots between Daybell and her alleged co-conspirators, Alex Cox and Chad Daybell.

On Wednesday, the jury heard the voices of Chad and Lori for the first time, a phone call played from the day authorities began searching Chad's property for remains.

"What do you want me to do? Pray?" Lori can be heard saying in the recording.

Prosecutors also asked Lieutenant Powell of the Fremont County Sheriff's office why authorities decided to exhume the remains of Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Related: Day three concludes, law enforcement testimony heard

"She was healthy, her age. There was no sign of heart or blood pressure. And with her husband being with another lady so soon," Powell testified.

The defense maintains Lori's alibi that she was in Hawaii when Tammy died.

Lori faces multiple counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.