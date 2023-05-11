BOISE, Idaho — Closing arguments begin today in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The eastern Idaho mother is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft.

In just over four weeks of trial, prosecutors called around 60 witnesses, resting their case on Tuesday. The defense also rested their case, saying prosecutors hadn't proven their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Related: CourtTV and Idaho News 6 review the final day of testimony in the Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell

After closing arguments, the case will be handed to the jury. Right now, there are 18 jurors but that number will be cut down to 12.

If convicted, Lori Vallow Daybell faces life in prison.

For continued coverage of the trial, you can follow Idaho News 6 online, on air, and on Twitter.