Closing arguments begin today in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell

Tony Blakeslee/AP
Lori Vallow Daybell, center, listens during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Daybell, who is charged with conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover's wife, refused to enter a plea to murder and other charges on Tuesday, prompting an Idaho judge to enter a not guilty plea on her behalf. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)
Posted at 7:47 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 09:47:46-04

BOISE, Idaho — Closing arguments begin today in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The eastern Idaho mother is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft.

In just over four weeks of trial, prosecutors called around 60 witnesses, resting their case on Tuesday. The defense also rested their case, saying prosecutors hadn't proven their case beyond reasonable doubt.

After closing arguments, the case will be handed to the jury. Right now, there are 18 jurors but that number will be cut down to 12.

If convicted, Lori Vallow Daybell faces life in prison.

