Arizona police detective to return to the stand in Daybell trial

Sketch by Lisa Chaney
Posted at 8:07 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 10:10:48-04

BOISE, Idaho — An Arizona police detective is expected to return to the stand on Friday in the trial against Lori Vallow Daybell.

Det. Nathan Duncan with the Chandler Police Department responded to the death of Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow. He is expected to testify on the death investigation, as well as on other key evidence for prosecutors.

Melanie Gibb, the former best friend of Lori Vallow Daybell, was also called to the stand Friday. She played a recorded phone call between herself, Lori and Chad Daybell for the jury, in which she confronts the couple about asking her to lie about JJ Vallow's whereabouts.

