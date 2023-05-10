CourtTV and Idaho News 6 review the final day of testimony in the Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — The afternoon provided some surprising moments in the final day of testimony in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The request for the indictment to be amended, the prosecution resting its case, the defense stating its belief that the state did not provide sufficient evidence for the charges against Lori then asking for consideration for a judgment for acquittal and resting their case without any additional witnesses or testimony.

CourtTV's Chanley Painter and Idaho News 6 Roland Beres break it all down.