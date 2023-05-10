Watch Now
CourtTV and Idaho News 6 review the final day of testimony in the Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell

A wild afternoon as the State rests its case
Posted at 9:02 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 11:02:56-04

BOISE, Idaho — The afternoon provided some surprising moments in the final day of testimony in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The request for the indictment to be amended, the prosecution resting its case, the defense stating its belief that the state did not provide sufficient evidence for the charges against Lori then asking for consideration for a judgment for acquittal and resting their case without any additional witnesses or testimony.

CourtTV's Chanley Painter and Idaho News 6 Roland Beres break it all down.

