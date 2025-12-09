Valley Lights: Lost in Christmas transforms Burley Straw Maze into a holiday wonderland

The Burley Straw Maze has been pulling double duty over the past few years, transforming from a Halloween spooktacular into a place of pure Christmas magic for Mini-Cassia families.

Since 2020, Lost in Christmas has been giving local families a chance to experience the joy of holiday lights in a unique way, turning the fall tradition of a straw maze into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

WATCH: Burley Straw Maze becomes a Christmas light wonderland with Lost in Christmas

Burley Straw Maze becomes Christmas light wonderland with Lost in Christmas

"As you walk through the maze, the maze is completely engulfed in lights— over the top, down the sides," said Spencer Stoker, owner of Burley Straw Maze. "You're surrounded by lights as you go through different color schemes and patterns. We try to mix it up a little bit and have some fun."

Sitting on an acre, Stoker says it takes about an hour to make your way through the maze, which is filled with dead ends packed with holiday fun.

But the maze isn't the only thing Lost in Christmas is offering up.

"We've got two big slides and one little slide for kids. We've got a zip-line so you can zip-line down through the light as well," Stoker added. "The swing and the mechanical bull [are] still going, and we even offer wagon rides."

Add on a full concession stand and indoor warming room, and Lost in Christmas becomes the perfect night out for families like the Hollingsworths.

RELATED | Always Christmas - Free Christmas wonderland welcomes Twin Falls families seven nights a week

"The spirit of Christmas is coming together as a family, and when you can do an outing like this, with your family, in a maze, away from the wind and cold, you can't be any better than that," said Blake Hollingsworth, a Mini-Cassia resident.

His wife Lyndsey agreed, noting the maze provides unexpected warmth during the winter months.

"It's incredible, it's magic, it even brings out a kid in me," Lyndsey Hollingsworth said. "You can't help but smile, and we didn't have to drive very far to get here. It's absolutely incredible that we have this in our own backyard."

Lost in Christmas is open Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For More information on Lost in Christmas - Click Here

Thank-you to CBH Homes for helping Idaho News 6 light up the Treasure Valley this holiday season!

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.