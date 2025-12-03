Always Christmas: Free Christmas wonderland welcomes Twin Falls families seven nights a week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls home has transformed into a magical Christmas wonderland that welcomes families free of charge every night of the week.

For 12 years, Nancy and Don Newman have opened their yard at 925 Wirsching Ave W, off Grandview Ave, to share the holiday spirit with the community. What started as a simple desire to enjoy the season has grown into an elaborate display that takes months to set up.

See how a 12-year Christmas tradition continues to thrive in Twin Falls

"We want the kids to see the magic and feel the magic that is here," Nancy Newman said.

The Always Christmas tradition began when the couple had just moved and didn't have any Christmas decorations. Nancy told her husband she wanted to enjoy the season.

"When I got home from work, there was stuff in the yard, the next day— more stuff," Nancy Newman recalled.

The display has grown so extensive that the Newmans start setting it up in late September. Friends and family help with the massive undertaking.

"There's a lot of sad in the world and not everybody gets that opportunity to really have a good Christmas," Nancy Newman said.

The couple welcomes visitors seven days a week to explore their Christmas display at no cost to families.

"Like one of the greatest love stories, people come through, and they're like, 'Your husband does that for you?' They're so jealous," Nancy Newman said.

The display is open seven nights a week from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturdays, the Newmans provide cookies, hot cocoa, and bonfires for visitors.

"We just want them to make memories with their kids, and have a good time," Nancy Newman said.

