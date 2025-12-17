Thousands are without power as 55mph gusts blow through Valley County

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Thousands of Idaho Power customers in Valley County are without power on Wednesday as high winds have downed trees and damaged power lines in the area.

Currently, Cascade appears to be the epicenter of the outage, with 1,788 customers reported to be without electricity. Another 750 customers on the east side of Highway 55 are also without power.

Other minor outages include portions of Tamarack Resort and McCall.

Valley County residents are advised to avoid old trees and aging structures today as gusts up to 55 mph are forecasted.

