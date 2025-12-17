Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
25  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodValley County

Actions

Thousands are without power as 55mph gusts blow through Valley County

Screenshot 2025-12-17 110159.png
Idaho Power
A view of the outage map of Valley County. Each colored circle shows an outage in the area.
Screenshot 2025-12-17 110159.png
Posted
and last updated

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Thousands of Idaho Power customers in Valley County are without power on Wednesday as high winds have downed trees and damaged power lines in the area.

RELATED | Two children critically injured after high winds downed trees in Twin Falls

Currently, Cascade appears to be the epicenter of the outage, with 1,788 customers reported to be without electricity. Another 750 customers on the east side of Highway 55 are also without power.

Other minor outages include portions of Tamarack Resort and McCall.

Valley County residents are advised to avoid old trees and aging structures today as gusts up to 55 mph are forecasted.

ALSO READ | Wind Alerts Issued as Storm System Sweeps Through

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights