Wind Alerts Issued as Storm System Sweeps Through

Good Morning, Idaho! The weather pattern we've been talking about begins today. Do not forget the umbrella.

A strong storm system is moving through the region today, bringing gusty winds along with periods of rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Snow levels remain very high early on, keeping most lower elevations wet rather than snowy. A cold front moves through around midday with heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Winds will be the primary concern, with gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph in some areas this afternoon, especially across parts of southern and central Idaho. Conditions begin to improve this evening as the system exits.

Idaho News 6 Heads up! 🌬️🌧️❄️ Increasing winds, valley rain, and mountain snow could make travel messy today—take it slow and stay safe.



A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Magic Valley, with a Wind Advisory for the Treasure Valley and a Winter Storm Watch in place for the east-central and west-central mountains. Travel may be difficult at times, especially in mountain areas where blowing snow will reduce visibility. Strong winds could also lead to downed tree limbs and isolated power outages.

Another round of precipitation arrives Thursday morning. Snow will fall early before changing to rain in most valleys as warmer air moves in. Higher elevations—especially above 6,500 feet—could pick up 6 to 10 inches of snow by Friday morning, while lower elevations, including the Treasure Valley, are more likely to see rain or a rain-snow mix with little to no accumulation.

Idaho News 6 Elevations above 6,500 feet are likely to see 6 to 10 inches of snow by Friday morning.

Friday stays unsettled in the mountains with gusty winds and additional snow at higher elevations, while valley locations remain mostly dry. Snow levels gradually drop late Friday, allowing colder air to settle into mountain valleys. Over the weekend, temperatures cool slightly and conditions briefly dry out Saturday before another chance of rain and mountain snow returns Sunday into early next week. Snow levels may fluctuate during this period, especially in higher terrain, before a stronger system arrives midweek and brings more widespread changes.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/?hl=en