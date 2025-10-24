First look at the new Tamarack ski run created by the Rock Fire

DONNELLY, Idaho — This summer's Rock Fire scorched almost 80 acres near the Tamarack Resort boundary.

So, what is a ski resort to do? You clear a new run— that's what.

Idaho News 6 was the first media outlet to cover the damage caused by the Rock Fire at Tamarack Resort this summer. The coming dangerously close to the resort's infrastructure.

Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack, said, unfortunately— it's the cost of doing business.

The business is now tasked with clearing the dead timber and cleaning up the terrain.

"That was the hand mother nature dealt us, so we adapted and overcame."

Over 200 loads will be coming out of the burned area over the next three weeks. This wood will be hauled down to a local sawmill.

"This is what a lightning strike looks like at the end of the aftermath," said Turlington. "We [will] have groomers through here, a lot of powder, skiers enjoying this opportunity and taking advantage of the new terrain, the beautiful vistas you get from this pitch."

There's plenty of work that needs to be done. Large stumps like this will be taken out and cut down to a flush cut that will stand just six inches above the ground.

Once the ski resort gets enough snow to fully cover these stumps, it will be game on for skiers and riders.

Turlington says this new 50 to 60 acres of skiable terrain will be mostly for advanced skiers.