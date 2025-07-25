'We deserve to know before the rest of the world': Goncalves family criticizes public release of documents

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The family of Kaylee Goncalves took to social media on Friday to express their frustration about having to learn new details of Kaylee's murder through publicly released documents.

"We are slowly trying to process what we have been reading," the family wrote on Facebook. "Do you think this was a fair way to find out the absolute brutality Kaylee had endured?"

Bryan Kohberger was sentenced on Wednesday, July 23, to four consecutive life sentences for the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. Earlier this month, Kohberger accepted a plea deal in order to avoid the possibility of the death penalty. The Goncalves family has since spoken out against the agreement and the process.

Following his sentencing on Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department released more than 300 documents regarding the investigation, which included previously unreleased information about the crime scene, the students' causes of death, witness statements, and more.

"This was part of what we had been fighting for, for years. Tell us what happened to Kaylee," the family continued. "We deserve to know before the rest of the world."

