Families divided over Kohberger plea agreement in University of Idaho murder case

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Dozens of media outlets descended on the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday morning for the plea agreement hearing of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.

The families of the victims were present for this pivotal moment in the case that has gripped our Treasure Valley neighbors and the nation since the students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house.

RELATED: Bryan Kohberger enters guilty plea, sentencing scheduled for July 23

Kaylee Goncalves's father, Steve Goncalves, chose not to enter the courthouse as a form of protest against the plea agreement. Idaho News 6 spoke with him as he walked away from the courthouse.

Hear what the families had to say outside the courthouse:

Victims Families react to Bryan Kohberger plea deal

"We're all disappointed, very disappointed. We worked too long and hard for this half ass effort," Goncalves said.

When asked who his frustration was directed toward, Goncalves made it clear he wasn't blaming Judge Hippler but instead focused on Latah County officials.

"I'm putting this on Latah County. They tore that house down, did everything to hide this. Why did this get done over the weekend as soon as the investigation starts? They're cowards, they're running from it," Goncalves said.

WATCH: Remembering the victims

University of Idaho Murders: Remembering the victims

After the hearing concluded, Goncalves returned to meet his family outside the courthouse. When asked if his opinion had changed after hearing the prosecutor's presentation, he remained firm in his position.

"No, he had the strongest case that was given to him from the FBI, and he let it slip through his fingers," Goncalves said.

However, not all families shared the same view on the proceedings. Attorney Leander James, representing family members of victim Madison Mogen, stated that the Mogen family was pleased with the day's proceedings and supported the plea agreement.

"We support the plea agreement 100 percent. While we know that there are some that don't support it, we ask that they respect our belief that this is the best outcome for the victims and families and the state of Idaho," James said.

James expressed that the agreement provides a path forward for the grieving families.

"We now embark on a new path. We turn from tragedy to mourning, turn from darkness of uncertainty of the legal process to the light of the future. We have closure," James said.

WATCH: Full statement from Mogen's family:

Laramie family attorney reads emotional statement in regards to daughter Madison Mogen

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.