LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger is now officially in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction, with a new mugshot released Thursday morning. This comes as Moscow Police unsealed more than 300 files of investigative documents late Wednesday, offering the most detailed look yet into the University of Idaho murder case that gripped the nation.

WATCH: See what newly released documents reveal about Kohberger and the Idaho murders.

Kohberger files reveal eerie encounters and brutal crime scene details

The documents reveal that a woman identified as an exotic dancer told FBI investigators she believed Kohberger stalked her, asked invasive personal questions, and seemed to know she had ties to the University of Idaho.

Another witness, a Tinder match, told police that Kohberger once asked her, “What’s the worst way to die?... Like a Ka-Bar?” A Ka-Bar is the same type of knife investigators determined was used in the stabbings.

In jail, inmates described Kohberger as robotic, obsessively clean, and often awake at night. One inmate told police that Kohberger claimed, “He was going to beat this case.”

A former Washington State University student also came forward, saying she recognized herself in images allegedly pulled from Kohberger’s phone. She told police Kohberger had been her teaching assistant, sat near her, but never spoke.

Investigators also documented a tip from a real estate agent who said Kohberger and his father were seen near the King Road neighborhood in July 2022, months before the murders. However, the FBI said that tip could not be verified.

The newly unsealed documents also provide graphic details from the crime scene. Kaylee Goncalves reportedly suffered 34 stab wounds and was left unrecognizable, according to the case files. Xana Kernodle sustained more than 50 stab wounds. Investigators noted defensive injuries on both Xana and Ethan Chapin, suggesting they fought back. A knife sheath was recovered from Maddie Mogen’s bed.

Related | Alivea Goncalves questions Kohberger, delivers scathing rebuke at sentencing

“All the evidence shows and tells us that he used a knife, a Ka-Bar knife, and that’s the weapon we believe was used to commit all the murders,” an investigator said during a press conference Wednesday.

Police also detailed Kohberger’s digital footprint. Investigators served warrants to platforms including Google, TikTok, Meta, Amazon, and Dropbox. But prosecutors say the effort yielded little evidence.

Related | Idaho killings latest: Motive unknown but 'new information could come out,' former chief says

“There was evidence that he had used software to wipe many of his devices relatively effectively, so there wasn’t much evidence obtained after that,” investigators added.

Despite the scope of the investigation, law enforcement officials confirmed this week that they found no known connection between Kohberger and the victims.

Kohberger pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

