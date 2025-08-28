WATCH: Hearing underway in Laramie v. City of Moscow

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A hearing is underway Thursday morning in the civil case Laramie v. City of Moscow, which stems from efforts by the families of University of Idaho murder victims to block the release of certain police records.

Watch the hearing LIVE below —

The case was initiated by Karen Laramie, the mother of Madison Mogen, who sought a restraining order to prevent the city from releasing photos, audio, and video from inside her daughter’s bedroom. The family of Ethan Chapin has since joined, seeking a permanent injunction.

The families argue that making the material public would be an invasion of privacy and cause emotional harm, while the city had initially prepared to release records under public records requests. Judge Megan Marshall is presiding over today’s hearing.

