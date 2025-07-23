'We can and will endure': Madison Mogen's family read heartfelt statements during Kohberger sentencing

BOISE, Idaho — The family of murder victim Madison Mogen delivered emotional impact statements during Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Scott Laramie, the stepfather of "Maddie," gave the first statement in which he said, "This world was a better place with her in it." He went on to condemn Kohberger's actions as "a sudden act of evil."

"We speak of hope and healing, and we do have hope— and some healing. But the vast emotional wound will never fully heal" - Scott Laramie

"For Maddie, we will not let our grief consume us," said Laramie. "We are done being victims, we are taking back our lives... We can and will endure."

Next, Leander James, an attorney representing the Mogen family, took the lectern to speak on behalf of Madison Mogen's mother, Karen Laramie.

"[Madison] carried that hope and light into the future for our entire family," Leander read. "We now look to our creator to know that her light continues when we look to see her in his presence."

At the conclusion of her statement, Laramie thanked the court and the prosecution for the ability to have her statement entered into the record.

Madison Mogen's grandmother, Kim Cheeley, then took the lectern, where she thanked the prosecution team for "bringing this case to closure."

She went on to express gratitude to the Moscow Police Department, the FBI, the University of Idaho, and Judge Steven Hippler.

"Nobody should live through the violent murder of one's child." - Kim Cheeley

"We'll always have our treasured memories of Maddie growing up in our big, extended, cooperative family," said Cheeley.

Cheely then went on to describe the heartwrenching and mentally torturous weeks and months that followed the death of Madison Mogen.

"My heart aches for the kids' roommates and the families of the other victims. And also for the family of the perpetrator."

Cheeley concluded by saying that her family will continue to celebrate Madison Mogen's life by doing random acts of kindness in her memory on May 25, her birthday, each year.

Ben Mogen gave the next statement, thanking the members of the prosecution for their hard work on the case.

He then reflected on Madison Mogen, his "only child," as "the only great thing I really ever did."

"We got to spend a lot of really great times together, Maddie and I. She was my favorite person to go to a concert with."

He recalled a favorite moment when he got tickets to a Mac Miller show in Spokane for Madison and her friends.

Ben Mogen then read from a poignant Father's Day card from Madison.

By the end of the hearing, Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole by Judge Steven Hippler for the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

