U of I victims' families file tort claim against Washington State University

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The families of the four University of Idaho murder victims are filing a tort claim against Washington State University, according to Shanon Gray, an attorney who has previously represented Kaylee Goncalves' family.

The tort claim alleges that Bryan Kohberger exhibited concerning behavior as a student and teacher's assistant before he murdered Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves on Nov. 13, 2022, at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

At that time, Kohberger was enrolled at Washington State University as a Ph.D student in the Criminal Justice and Criminology department.

According to investigative documents, a fellow teacher's assistant described Kohberger as "very intelligent but also selfish." That teacher's assistant went on to say that Kohberger acted inappropriately with female students, which led to his being fired by WSU.

Idaho News 6 has requested a copy of the tort claim.

