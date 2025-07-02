Families react as Kohberger reportedly agrees to plead guilty in Idaho murders

BOISE, Idaho — Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves– four lives lost in a gruesome quadruple homicide that captured national attention in November of 2022.

Now, as the man charged in the killings, Bryan Kohberger, prepares to accept a plea deal that would sentence him to life in prison, the families of the victims are responding.

The family of Ethan Chapin has publicly supported the plea agreement, according to family spokesperson Christina Teves.

Karen and Scott Laramie, the mother and stepfather of Madison Mogen, plan to speak after the hearing. Their attorney confirmed to Idaho News 6 that they will not make any statements beforehand.

Relatives of Xana Kernodle could not be reached for comment.

But the family of Kaylee Goncalves is firmly opposed to the deal. Kaylee’s younger sister, 18-year-old Aubrie Goncalves, released a written statement calling the proposed plea “shocking and cruel,” adding that the justice system has failed not only the victims but also the families who have carried their grief every day since.

In a series of Facebook posts, the Goncalves family accused prosecutors of mishandling communication. They say a potential plea was casually mentioned in a phone call on Friday, but nothing prepared them for the formal deal that arrived in an email Sunday night. Their attorney confirmed the family requested the hearing be delayed to give them time to travel to Boise.

As of now, the plea hearing remains scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The attorneys for the family of Bryan Kohberger also issued a press release today that reads, "In light of recent developments, the Kohbergers are asking members of the media for privacy, respect, and responsible judgment during this time. We will continue to allow the legal process to unfold with respect to all parties, and will not release any comment or take any questions." The release was signed by the Kohberger family's legal representation, Amori & Associates LLC.

