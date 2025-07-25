No trial, no parole: Former U.S. attorney reflects on Kohberger case and sentencing

BOISE, Idaho — In the wake of Bryan Kohberger’s guilty plea and life sentence for the murders of four University of Idaho students, former U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, who joined the prosecution team just months ago, is speaking publicly about the emotional and legal journey behind the scenes, including witnessing victims’ families deliver powerful impact statements in court.

"I don't think there's anyone that worked on this case that hasn't been changed by it," Hurwit told Idaho News 6.

Hurwit said he had been taking time to consider his next steps when he received a call asking him to join the prosecution team.

"I was sort of planning my next steps and taking some time and got the call from Bill [Thompson] that they needed another attorney for the trial," Hurwit said. "And I was honored to be asked and motivated to help."

But just weeks before the trial was set to begin, the defense approached the state with an unexpected plea offer. The defense apprised the state

"There wasn’t any bargaining. I know that term gets thrown around," Hurwit said. "But it was just take it or leave it."

Hurwit said the prosecution team did not expect Kohberger to speak in court — and they had serious concerns about what he might say if given the chance.

"We did not believe that anything he was going to say would be productive," he said. "And we really were concerned that it would be counterproductive and traumatizing for the victims. We all would like to know those answers. But as prosecutors, our main goal is to secure convictions and have accountability."

Even without a trial, the emotional weight in the courtroom on sentencing day was profound.

"The range of responses and statements that we saw on Wednesday to me show our shared humanity," Hurwit said, "which hopefully gave the victims' families some amount of peace."

Hurwit said he will continue working on the case in the coming weeks, including helping unseal court records and remaining available to the victims' families.

After that, he plans to enter private legal practice in Boise.