University of Idaho Murders

Madison Mogen’s family says they support Kohberger's plea agreement

Attorney for Madison Mogen's family reads statement outside Ada County Courthouse, July 2, 2025.
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Leander James, an attorney for the parents of Madison Mogen, addressed the large press pool standing outside the courthouse on Wednesday.

“We support the plea agreement 100%,” James said.

Hear the full statement from Mogen's family:

Laramie family attorney reads emotional statement in regards to daughter Madison Mogen

In the days leading up to the plea hearing, the family of Kaylee Goncalves blasted the plea deal, and said they were firmly against it.“

While we know there are some who do not support it, we ask that they respect our belief that this is the best outcome for the victims, their families and the state of Idaho,” James said.

He continued: “We now embark on a new path. We embark on a path of hope and healing.”

Kohberger pleads guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder

