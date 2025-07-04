Kaylee Goncalves' family thanks supporters while considering GoFundMe refund process

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The family of Kaylee Goncalves released a statement Thursday evening regarding Bryan Kohberger's plea deal, which was formally entered on Wednesday. Prior to the hearing, the family urged Judge Steven Hippler to reject the plea.

In the statement, Kaylee's family expressed their disagreement with the court's decision to grant Kohberger a plea deal, but said that they are grateful for the support that they have received from the public.

"Friends, we are home, thank you for all your support, love. and prayers," the family wrote. "This page is a place of comfort for me... my safe place. You all have been with me for years now and have always stood right next to me. I will forever be grateful."

The statement also noted that "many people have been talking" about the family's GoFundMe page, created to support their expenses to travel from Latah to Ada County for Kohberger's trial, which was expected to last more than a month.

While the family says they are looking into ways to refund donors, the post's Facebook comment section is full of hundreds of comments from people telling Kaylee's family that they deserve to keep everything that was donated.

"Please give me time to figure out the best way to do this," the family said in regards to refunding GoFundMe donations. "I understand this is a priority for many people ... Steve and I need a few days alone to process what has just happened. It is so hard to describe what we are going through right now."