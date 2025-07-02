Bryan Kohberger set to appear in court to enter guilty plea

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Less than a month before Bryan Kohberger was set to stand trial for the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022, it was announced that he would be accepting a plea.

RELATED: Kaylee Goncalves' family calls for justice as Kohberger prepares to plead guilty

Kohberger will appear at the Ada County Courthouse at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, to enter his guilty plea. Under the deal, Kohberger will plead guilty to four counts of murder in exchange for dropping the death penalty.

Watch the hearing LIVE below at 11 a.m.:

WATCH: Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy explains what Kohberger’s guilty plea means for the case:

What happens next? Former Idaho AG breaks down legal impact of Kohberger’s guilty plea

TIMELINE: Bryan Kohberger and the murders of 4 Idaho college students

WATCH: Goncavles family enters the courtroom, says they're "very disappointed"

goncalves family

WATCH: Ethan Chapin's siblings and parents walking into court Wednesday morning