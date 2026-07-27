Court docs: Kohberger seeks to revoke guilty plea, citing threats and 'unkept promises'

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger has indicated in court filings that he is seeking to withdraw the guilty plea that spared him the death penalty in the 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students.

In court documents filed Monday, Kohberger seeks post-conviction relief, arguing he received ineffective assistance of counsel during his criminal proceedings. He specifically asks the court to withdraw his guilty plea.

According to the filings, Kohberger claims he entered the plea because of "unkept promises" and "threats asserted by petitioner's legal counsel."

The petition alleges Kohberger's attorneys failed to inform him about what he describes as exculpatory evidence, including "clumps of unknown hair found in Ethan Chapin's hands."

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Kohberger also claims his attorneys told him that "actual guilt should not be an important factor" when deciding whether to accept the plea because death row was imminent. He alleges he was encouraged to lie as part of the plea process.

In the filing, Kohberger also describes what he calls a "gross representation" of Idaho's death row, claiming his attorneys gave him "an elaborate, fabricated story" about an attorney's experience touring an "8x8" death row cell.

The allegations are claims made by Kohberger in court filings. The court has not ruled on his petition.

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July 2025 to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the deaths of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The plea agreement allowed Kohberger to avoid a possible death sentence. He was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The case was moved from Latah County to Ada County before trial because of concerns about pretrial publicity. Kohberger entered his guilty plea before a jury trial began.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador responded Monday after Kohberger filed his petition for post-conviction relief.

"My heart goes out to the families of Madison, Kaylee, Xana, and Ethan, who have already endured unimaginable loss and now must face today's deeply painful news," Labrador said in a statement.

"My office stands ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure justice is fully carried out," he added.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves also responded to Kohberger's filing in a statement shared with Idaho News 6.

The family called Kohberger "the mosquito you just can't seem to swat" and criticized his attempt to reopen the case.

READ MORE | Kaylee Goncalves' family calls for justice amid Kohberger guilty plea hearing

The family said Kohberger admitted guilt in court, in front of a judge and his attorneys, and did not claim at the time that he was pressured or unaware of the consequences of his plea.

They said they expect the legal process to continue and added they are prepared if the case moves forward.

The family also said they remain confident Kohberger would receive the death penalty if the case were to go back to trial.

READ MORE | An in-depth look at the case against Bryan Kohberger