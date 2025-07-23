Police release documents detailing investigation of Idaho student murders

BOISE, Idaho — Moscow Police released documents Wednesday detailing their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Hundreds of pages were made public just hours after Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The documents specify the victims' causes of death, all of whom were repeatedly stabbed. Kaylee Goncalves had more than 20 stab wounds, along with blunt force injuries. Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen also had stab wounds, though the number was not specified.

Officials noted that there was a significant struggle with Xana Kernodle, who sustained more than 50 stab wounds, most of which were defensive.

The documents recount the events of the night from the perspective of one of the surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen. She reported hearing Kaylee say, “There is someone here,” around 4 a.m., noting that Kaylee sounded scared at the time. Mortensen said she closed her bedroom door and attempted to call out Kaylee's name.

Mortensen reopened her door and heard someone crying in the bathroom, as well as a man's voice saying, "It's okay, I'm gonna help you." Once more, Mortensen closed her door and called for Kaylee but received no response. When she opened her door again, she reported seeing a man dressed in all black and observed him leaving through the kitchen door.

Also detailed in the documents is an interview that investigators conducted with a Washington State University student who worked with Kohberger as a teaching assistant. The student described Kohberger as intelligent, but says he would regularly act inappropriately with female students.

The documents cover a variety of tips and calls made to police throughout the investigation, most of which didn't lead anywhere, including a call received in March of 2023 from someone claiming to have committed the murders themselves.

When Kohberger was first arrested in Pennsylvania, the officer on scene reported that Kohberger made extended small talk, telling the officer that he had heard about the U of I murders through a Washington State University alert. Kohberger also spoke with the officer about his interest in criminal justice.