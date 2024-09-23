Court docs: Bryan Kohberger wants to wear suit and tie for future Ada County court hearings

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Attorneys representing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged in the quadruple homicide case that left four University of Idaho students dead in November 2022, have filed a motion with the Ada County Courthouse seeking approval for their client to wear "street clothing" to future public hearings, rather than inmate attire.

The defense argues that attending a hearing in jail clothing could impact Kohberger's right to an impartial jury, adding that potential jurors have access to every hearing through a live stream.

Extensive media coverage and concern over finding an impartial jury has been a concern for Kohberger's attorneys in the past, and eventually led to the change of venue to Ada County.

Kohberger's first Ada County hearing is scheduled for Thursday, September 26, at 2:00 p.m.

Since his transfer to Ada County, Kohberger's attorneys say they are aware of at least 900 media stories focused on Kohberger's latest booking photo and appearance.

Lastly, Kohberger's attorneys say they have spoken to the Ada County Sheriff's Office about wearing street clothing during hearings. According to defense attorneys, the Ada County Sheriff's Office is able to handle the request, should the court approve.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in 2022. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.