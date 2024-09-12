Bryan Kohberger murder trial being moved to Ada County

BOISE, ID — Idaho's Supreme Court has ruled that the upcoming capital murder trial of Bryan Kohberger will be moved to Ada County.

Idaho Supreme Court

Kohberger is on trial for the 2022 murder of four University of Idaho students. A change of venue was granted last week, citing extensive media coverage of the case and perceived impacts it has had on a potential jury pool in the small Idaho community.

District Judge Steven Hippler will be taking over the trial in Ada County.