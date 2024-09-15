Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the University of Idaho murders, has been booked into Ada County Jail

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger the suspect in the Univesity of Idaho murders in Moscow, Idaho has been booked in the Ada County Jail early this morning.

In 2022, four University of Idaho students—Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin—were killed in a Moscow home

RELATED | Not Guilty plea entered for Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Moscow quadruple homicide

As Bryan Kohberger was traveling with his father to Pennsylvania, he got pulled over twice before entering the state. While authorities were gathering information on the suspect, he arrives to his family home. Once the arrest warrant was made Bryan Kohberger was sent back to Latah County to be indicted on all charges.

As the two years go by Kohberger's defense team wanted a change of venue.

RELATED | Bryan Kohberger's lawyers file motion for change of venue

The file motion for change of venue to be moved from Latah County to Ada County was then granted. Bryan Kohberger's trial would be moved from Latah County to Ada County and trial date would be set for 2025.

Bryan Kohberger's trial moved to Ada County - YouTube

Captain Ryan Jensen - Police Services Bureau released some information on Bryan Kohberger's housing and booking.

Kohberger will be housed by himself due to safety within the facility for both inmates, and employees. The Ada County Sheriff's Office took Kohberger into custody just before 9:00 a.m. The trial date in 2025 does not change how the Ada County Sheriff's Office houses an inmate. His length of stay says "temporary," because he's being held for court and because ACSO did not make the arrest or bring forth the charges.