Twin Falls prepares for the holiday season with a Christmas tree and other festive installations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and many can already hear those sleighbells jingling, heralding in the holiday season. The city of Twin Falls is busy getting decorations ready for Christmas.

The countdown is on, and more and more signs of the holiday season are popping up, including at the Downtown Commons.



WATCH | See Twin Falls get in the holiday spirit

Twin Falls Christmas Tree Goes Up for Holiday Season

"It's exciting to see everything going on and the Christmas trees to come up," one resident said.

The Twin Falls resident and other local families are preparing for the festivities ahead.

"We have family coming up, so we're excited for that," she said. "It's nice to see family and share a meal together."

Since 2017, the city of Twin Falls has hosted a live Christmas tree next to City Hall.

"This one [the tree] we brought down from out of Shoshone, just north of us," Twin Falls Public Information Coordinator Josh Palmer said.

Once the holiday season is over, the tree will be planted in one of the city's parks.

The lighting of the tree takes place on December 5, capping off the annual Festival of Lights parade, which is among the city's largest annual events, drawing thousands of people to downtown.

With still over a week until then, the Parks Department is busy setting up decorations both on the tree and around town.

"Our parks department starts actually in the first week of November, and that's not just to set up the Christmas tree lights and the Christmas tree, but also the lights that go down Main and Shoshone," Palmer said.

Palmer explains that the parks department also puts the snowflake lights that line all of the lamp posts.

"We also put the lights elsewhere in the community to try and bring in the holiday spirit," Palmer said.

"We have a lot of fun with it. It is a lot of work, but the community loves it," Josh said.

You can see the tree illuminated following the Festival of Lights parade, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday, December 5, in Downtown Twin Falls.

