Twin Falls elementary students' ornaments selected for White House Christmas tree display

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — First-graders at Bickel Elementary School in Twin Falls started the year with what seemed like a simple craft project, but it turned into something much bigger when their handmade ornaments were selected to hang on the White House Christmas tree.

Principal Jorge Pulliero delivered the exciting news to students last week, asking them if they remembered their beginning-of-year project before revealing the surprise.

"They are going to be hanging on the White House Christmas tree," Pulliero told the cheering students.

WATCH BICKEL'S FIRST-GRADE REACT TO THE NEWS

Twin Falls Students' Ornaments Selected for White House Christmas Display

The dual immersion magnet school students will see their artwork displayed in Washington, D.C., right near the National Christmas Tree as part of a cherished holiday tradition that features 59 trees representing each U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia.

"Your teacher gave these ornaments to me and I sent them to a very special place in Washington, D.C. called the White House," Pulliero said.

Bickel students crafted ornaments celebrating Idaho's unique culture, landmarks, and history. The National Park Foundation and National Park Service make the display possible each year.

"Your ornaments were chosen to be at the White House Christmas tree with President Trump and Mrs. Trump," Pulliero told the students.

RELATED | Christmas parade saved after Kuna community rallies with donations

The principal will attend a special ceremony to represent his students.

"And I will be so proud of representing each one of you at the White House on December 4," Pulliero said.

The display opens to the public on December 6 and runs through January 1. The ornaments can be viewed online at thenationaltree.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.