Woman's 2,000-piece Christmas miniature collection provides year-round cheer and support for seniors

BUHL, Idaho — A Magic Valley woman has opened her extensive Christmas miniature collection to the public, with all donations benefiting local senior services, including the community's Meals on Wheels program.

Nancy Moudy unveiled her 2,000-piece collection, "Saint Nick's Cowboy Christmas," at the West End Senior Center.

"I feel that Christmas shouldn't just be a couple of weeks; it should be all the time," Moudy said.

The collection ranges from tiny miniatures to replicas of local landmarks and businesses, creating what Moudy calls a place where anyone can experience Christmas spirit year-round.

"You should always have that love in your heart, that compassion, that generosity," Moudy said. "A community lives on that; it doesn't live on two weeks of running it down to Walmart. We've got to take care of each other."

All donations from visitors support senior-focused needs in the Buhl community, including the West End Wrap Up newsletter/magazine and local food banks.

A significant portion of the funds goes to the West End Meals on Wheels program, which serves homebound seniors in the area.

"We deliver to about 36 homebound seniors. They can't go out to shop, they can't go out to get their food," said Kat Lee from the West End Senior Center. "So we're their only source of a good and nutritious meal."

Moudy emphasized that the initiative focuses on supporting homebound residents who cannot access meals independently.

"It isn't necessarily to take care of people that are struggling as much as it's taking care of people that are homebound," Moudy said. "They can't go out to get their meals."

The display features a playful element with Sheriff "Saddle Up Slim," a character Moudy describes as their version of Elf on the Shelf. The sheriff appears in different locations throughout the collection.

"You never know where you're gonna find him," Moudy said. "He might be over there in the Indian village, or he might be over sitting on Santa's bed."

The Saint Nick's Cowboy Christmas display is located on the main floor of the West End Senior Center in Buhl and is open to the public year-round.

