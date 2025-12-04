TWIN FALLS: Gov. Little appoints Don Hall to fill Lance Clow’s legislative seat

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Governor Brad Little appointed Don Hall to replace outgoing representative Lance Clow for Twin Falls' District 25 House Seat A.

In mid-November, Clow announced he would step down from his seat after explaining his resignation in a letter to the Twin Falls County Republicans.

In a previous interview with Idaho News 6, Clow said, "There's a lot of things that I haven't been able to do that I would like to do, and I'm running out of time to get them done." The veteran state lawmaker explained that in the end, he no longer had the energy required of the role.

RELATED | Whittier Elementary students experience Idaho government firsthand at statehouse visit

The current Chairman of the Twin Falls County Commission, Don Hall brings over a decade of municipal government experience to the state legislature.

Besides serving in the main leadership role for the Twin Falls County Commission, Hall also served as the Mayor of Twin Falls from 2010-2011 and then again in 2014.

Before working in local government, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and later as a Staff Sergeant with the Twin Falls Police Department. Hall has a wife, Jennifer, and three children— all of whom live in the Magic Valley.

Lance Clow reflects on his time in the state legislature

Twin Falls Rep. Lance Clow Resigns After 12 Years in Idaho House

“I deeply appreciate the opportunity to serve my fellow Idahoans as we work to address critical issues across state government,” said Hall of the appointment.

Hall will serve in the seat throughout the remainder of Rep. Clow's term, which is set to end on Nov. 30, 2026.

ALSO READ | Idaho GOP lawmaker responds to Eagle Saloon's immigration promotion