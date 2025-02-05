Whittier Elementary students experience Idaho government firsthand at statehouse visit

BOISE, Idaho — Fourth graders from Whittier Elementary School stepped out of the classroom and into the heart of Idaho's government today with a hands-on visit to the Statehouse.

Inside the Capitol, the students had the opportunity to meet with Governor Brad Little, speak with lawmakers, and tour the chambers where state decisions are made. They even got to see their own teacher, Representative Sonia Galaviz, at work in the legislative process.

"Whittier Elementary fourth graders are in the house, and it's been wonderful to see them around the building," said Galaviz. "It brings life into the statehouse. And, you know, the nickname for the Capitol is the People’s House. So this is their place to come and learn and take part in the process here."

For many of the students, the visit was more than just a field trip — it was an opportunity to connect their classroom lessons on Idaho history, geography, and government to real-world experiences.

“Fourth grade is when students learn all about Idaho history and geography and government,” said Jenny Simpkins, a fourth-grade teacher at Whittier Elementary. “Coming here is a great way to see that in action.”

Representative Galaviz hopes the visit inspires the students to engage in their state's democratic process in the future.

"They are welcome in this building and that they are an integral part of the political process, and that democracy is alive and well in our state and that they have a role in it," she said.

