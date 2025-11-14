Idaho Rep. Lance Clow steps down from Twin Falls seat after 32 years in politics

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Representative Lance Clow has resigned from his Idaho State House seat after representing Twin Falls since 2013, citing a desire to step down while he still has energy for other pursuits.

"There's a lot of things that I haven't been able to do that I would like to do, and I'm running out of time to get them done," Clow told Idaho News 6 over a video chat.

On Wednesday, Clow delivered a letter to the Twin Falls County Republicans explaining his decision to step down at the end of the month. He said he didn't want to remain in an elected and paid position when he felt he wouldn't have the energy and focus required for the role.

"I've been an elected official for 32 years, and people don't realize it, and maybe it's just me, but I take it very seriously," Clow said. "I didn't want to be in a session where I wouldn't have to answer to the public."

Clow's political career in Twin Falls began in 1993 when he first ran for the Twin Falls City Council. He was later elected to the State House in 2012 and re-elected six times since then.

Tom Wangeman, who chairs the Twin Falls County Republicans, noted Clow's electoral success throughout his career.

"When he ran a contested election, his election results were in the 70s — 77-73% of the vote that he received, so you can tell that he was as a legislator— he was fairly popular and one that a lot of people voted for," Wangeman told Idaho News 6.

The Legislative District 25 committee will soon meet to select up to three names of possible replacements to serve the remainder of Clow's term, which runs through November 2026.

"I think he was really timing it to give the person that takes his place the opportunity to succeed as much as possible," Wangeman said.

The Legislative District 25 Committee, headed by Grant Loebs, will soon meet to nominate three names to submit to Governor Little, who will select Clow's replacement to serve the remainder of the term through November 2026.

