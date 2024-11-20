Watch Now
Tonia Huber strikes plea deal after aiding escaped inmate in March

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Tonia Huber, the Filer woman who was arrested for her involvement in aiding escaped inmate Skylar Meade in March, struck a plea deal with prosecutors on Monday.

A key stipulation in Huber's plea is that she must testify against the men she helped — both Syklar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour.

Huber is pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, and harboring a felon. Her charge for eluding officers was dropped. She will be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2025.

In March, Huber led police on a 100 mph chase with escaped fugitive and murder suspect Skylar Meade in her silver Chevy Silverado, through neighborhoods in northwest Twin Falls. Police had to use a PIT maneuver to halt the vehicle in a Walgreens parking lot.

On June 11, Meade and his accomplice Nicholas Umphenour were formally indicted in Nez Perce County for the murder of 83-year-old James L. Mauney of Juliaetta, Idaho who was found deceased near Leland. Meade is also accused of escape while convicted of a felony, punishable by up to 5 years on top of his current sentence.

