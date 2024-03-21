BREAKING: Suspects involved in Saint Alphonsus IDOC shooting have been caught

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has confirmed that the manhunt for the two men involved in Wednesday morning’s shooting in Boise has ended with both men now in custody.

During a press conference, it was announced that Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour were arrested on Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls.

Both suspects have been on the run since early Wednesday morning, after a shooting at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, which left three Idaho Department of Correction officers wounded.

One officer has been released from the hospital, and the two others who were injured remain in the hospital undergoing care. Both officers are expected to survive.

IDOC Director Josh Tewalt says the department’s initial review shows Wednesday morning's transport for Meade's medical care was done in line with IDOC policies and procedures. He also says Meade was in restraints while being escorted out of the hospital.

During the press conference, Idaho State Police said they are investigating whether the two men also be tied to two additional homicides in Nez Perce and Clearwater County, Idaho.

Officials say Meade's shackles were found at the scene of one of the ongoing homicide investigations.

The pair was previously seen in Missoula, Montana, on Wednesday afternoon, according to a social media post by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

ISP officials say the grey Honda Civic seen leaving the scene of the shooting Wednesday morning was reported stolen.

Both Meade and Umphenour are affiliated with the Aryan Knights white supremacist prison gang. IDOC officials say the two men shared relationships with people both in and out of prison. They were both housed in the same section of Idaho's maximum security prison from December 2020 until Umphenour's release in January 2024.

This is a developing story and we’ll update once we learn more.

