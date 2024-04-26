Continuation granted in preliminary hearing for Tonia Huber in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A continuation of Tonia Huber’s preliminary hearing was granted at an initial hearing on April 26, 2024.

Huber faces charges of eluding and felony accessory for harboring escaped IDOC inmate Skyler Meade. She also faces charges for possession of a controlled substance.

Huber was arrested on March 21 after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in Twin Falls. Skyler Meade was in the vehicle with Huber and was also arrested.

Defense Attorney Daniel Brown of Fuller Law Offices requested a four-week continuation of the preliminary hearing, saying that they were continuing to get new information.

Judge Calvin Campbell granted a continuation, with the next preliminary hearing set for May 24.