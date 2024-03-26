Police investigate two Northern Idaho homicides possibly related to Skylar Meade escape

Two men are dead in Northern Idaho, police, believe they could be connected to Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour.

Autopsy for both victims, James L. Mauney and Gerald "Don" Henderson will take place this week.

The two homicides took place in Clearwater and Nez Perce Counties.

Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour are now behind bars, both facing felony charges. Along with the charges police are investigating two murders that could possibly be linked back to the two men.

83-year-old James L. Mauney was found dead near Leland Idaho, on March 20th. His body was discovered in a desolate area along with the suspect's stolen getaway vehicle.

Police later discover another man, Gerald "Don" Henderson dead in his home outside of Orofino in Clearwater County. Although the investigation is still ongoing, shackles found at the scene lead police to believe they were left by Skylar Meade.

As of Monday afternoon, a cause of death has not been identified for either of the victims.

According to the Clearwater coroners' office, the autopsy for Gerald "Don" Henderson is scheduled for Wednesday, March 26th.

Coroner Dennis Fuller says he doesn't think there will be much to investigate in terms of toxicology.

In Nez Perce County, where the body of James L. Mauney was found, the coroner tells me the autopsy for Mauney will take place later this week.