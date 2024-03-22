BODYCAM IMAGES: Twin Falls PD shares more on arrest of two fugitives after prison escape and manhunt

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department is sharing new information about the arrest of escaped IDOC inmate, Skylar Meade, who was arrested Thursday afternoon after escaping IDOC custody at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise early Wednesday morning.

Meade and his alleged accomplice, Nicholas Umphenour, who is accused of shooting and injuring two IDOC officers in the "coordinated attack", were arrested Thursday separately after a short pursuit and will be arraigned in Twin Falls County Court Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Police Department TFD Bodycam of Skylar Meade arrest

The Department shared bodycam images on social media of Meade's arrest. Meade was in the passenger seat of a pickup truck law enforcement pursued for their investigation and Meade was taken into custody near Washington St. N. and Pole Line Rd. in Twin Falls at 2:09 p.m. Thursday.

A third person scheduled for arraignment Friday, Tonia Huber, is accused of harboring a felon and fleeing/eluding officers in a motor vehicle.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour mugshots

"I am extremely proud of the entire Twin Falls Police Department and our partners," TFPD Chief Craig Kinsbury said. "Although one of our vehicles was damaged during the P.I.T. maneuver, there were no injuries to members of our community, our team, other law enforcement, or the suspects themselves."

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, officials said Meade and Umphenour are now being investigated for two murders in Clearwater and Nez Perce Counties shortly after the shooting.

Meade's prison shackles were found at the scene of one of the homicides in Orofino.