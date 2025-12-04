Shoshone Falls Grade reopens following culvert repairs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Shoshone Falls Grade has reopened to the public following "essential repair work" to a culvert, according to the City of Twin Falls.

The grade was closed in October after an unexplained rise in water levels at Deirkies Lake caused flooding over the roadway.

Over the past month, crews worked to replace the 15" culvert running beneath the road with a larger, 24" pipe.

City officials said they are excited to welcome visitors back to Shoshone Falls Park, but urged caution during the winter months. Cold temperatures and "freezing mist" coming off the waterfall can create slick road conditions, and drivers are advised to take it slow down the steep road.

The road may be subject to intermittent closures throughout the winter. Drivers are encouraged to check for winter advisories and road status updates at TFID.org before visiting.

See how crews implemented the repairs

Shoshone Falls park road repairs near completion after flooding damage

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.