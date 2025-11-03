Shoshone Falls Park closes to vehicles and pedestrians due to flooding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — All access to Shoshone Falls Park is closed due to flooding over the roadway, officials said on Monday.

Twin Falls officials say high water levels at Dierkes Lake and the surrounding area are overwhelming drainage basins. To prevent damage to the Shoshone Falls Grade, crews have used sandbags and tarps to direct the water over the roadway.

The temporary measures have made the area unsafe for pedestrians, leading to a full closure of the park to both vehicles and foot traffic. Officials say the closure will remain in place to prevent further erosion or roadway damage.

This comes just days after the park road was closed to vehicles due to an unprecedented groundwater surge from Dierkes Lake.

